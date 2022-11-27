Passengers flee two-car crash in Chillicothe before police arrive on scene

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Witnesses say several passengers in a vehicle fled the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Chillicothe on Friday night, November 25th before police officers arrived.

Chillicothe Assistant Police Chief Rick Sampsel, reports the driver of that vehicle was from Mexico and was treated for injuries at the Hedrick Medical Center.

Officers searched the surrounding area of the accident on the eastbound lanes of Highway 36 at Mitchell Road for the passengers who allegedly fled, however, no one was located or came forward.

The driver from Mexico was cited for allegedly not having an operator’s license and not having vehicle insurance.

The other driver was cited for alleged improper lane use.