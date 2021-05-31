Passenger injured in single-vehicle crash after driver falls asleep

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The driver was not injured, but a passenger was taken to a hospital in Kirksville on Sunday when a single-vehicle accident occurred in northern Sullivan County, two miles north of Pollock.

Thirty-five-year-old Sarafina Marar of Marshall was driving a car when she apparently fell asleep, and the southbound car went off the left side of Highway 5 and struck a guardrail. A passenger, 27-year-old Surmina Masami of Marshall, received minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to the Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville.

Both occupants were using seat belts. The car received moderate damage in the accident on Sunday at 10:40 am.

