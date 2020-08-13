Passenger injured in crash on Highway 63 near Millard

The Highway Patrol reports a Huntsville woman sustained minor injuries when the car in which she was a passenger struck another car at Millard the morning of Thursday, August 13th.

Seventy-one-year-old Rebecca Beck was to seek her own treatment, while no injuries were reported for the driver of that car, 74-year-old Harold Beck of Huntsville, and the driver of the other car, 75-year-old Bonnie Niebruegge.

Both vehicles traveled north on Highway 63 before Niebruegge’s reportedly slowed to make a right turn and was hit in the rear by the other car.

The Beck car was totaled, and the vehicle driven by Niebruegge received moderate damage. All occupants wore seat belts.

The Adair County Sheriff’s Office, Fire Department, and Ambulance assisted as well as the La Plata Fire Department.

