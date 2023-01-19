Passenger in SUV seriously injured in crash on Highway 63

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Hallsville woman sustained serious injuries when a sport utility vehicle hit a pickup truck in Queen City on Wednesday morning, January 18th.

Forty-four-year-old Misty Robb was a passenger in the SUV. An ambulance transported her to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville. No injuries were reported for the driver of the SUV, 69-year-old Brenda Lewis of Centralia, and the driver of the pickup, 69-year-old John Rhoads of Queen City.

The truck traveled east before it reportedly pulled into the path of the SUV, which traveled north, on Highway 63. The SUV then struck the pickup.

The SUV was totaled and minor damage was reported to the pickup truck. Both drivers and the passenger in the SUV wore seat belts.

The Schuyler County Sheriff’s Department and Schuyler County Ambulance assisted at the scene of the crash.

