Part two of I-35 resurfacing project in Harrison County to begin October 1st

Part two of a project which brings a new, smoother surface to Interstate 35 in Harrison County is set to begin. The Missouri Department of Transportation contracted Herzog Construction Company of St. Joseph to resurface I-35 between Route N at Eagleville and the Iowa state line.

The contractor completed concrete patching and bridge work earlier this construction season to prepare the road for resurfacing.

The second phase of work is set to begin Monday, October 1. The contractor plans to begin at the Iowa state line and work southward, milling off and refilling a 4-foot section near the shoulder and a 2-foot section near the centerline. When the southbound lanes are complete they will do the same work in the northbound lanes. One lane of I-35 will remain open in each direction during the work, which could take five to six days to complete with crews working daylight hours Monday through Saturday.

If there are no delays, the following week will see the contractor begin the repaving of the driving lanes. They plan to work for two weeks in the southbound lanes before moving to the northbound lanes for two weeks.

One lane of I-35 will remain open at all times during the project, though it may be necessary to close on and off ramps periodically. The ramp work may take place at night and prior notice will be given before the ramp work begins.

All work should be complete by mid-November and all scheduled roadwork is weather permitting and subject to change.