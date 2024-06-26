Parson signs order extending Missouri River flood emergency declaration

Share To Your Social Network

Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 24-08 extending the current State of Emergency declaration in preparation for potential flooding along the Missouri River over the coming days. Governor Parson first declared a State of Emergency on May 2, 2024, through Executive Order 24-06 in response to severe weather.

“We have seen the tremendous, destructive force of flooding this past week in neighboring states to our north and must ensure resources are available should flooding threaten areas of our state,” Governor Parson said. “This extension allows us to be ready to respond and support our communities. We encourage Missourians to follow their local forecasts and have preparations in place to protect themselves and their loved ones.”

Extending the State of Emergency ensures the state can directly assist local jurisdictions, allowing increased flexibility and capacity to support response and recovery efforts. A State of Emergency is also the first step required by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to seek a major disaster declaration if statewide damages meet federal thresholds for Missouri.

Executive Order 24-08 will expire on July 31, 2024, unless otherwise terminated or extended. To view Executive Order 24-08, click here.

