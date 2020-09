The Trenton Park Department is accepting sealed bids for the purchase of rubber mulch material at the Trenton City Hall until the afternoon of October 13th at 2 o’clock.

Contact Park Superintendent David Shockley for more information and specifications at 660-359-2004.

The City of Trenton reserves the right to reject any or all bids or waive any irregularities in the best interest of the city.

