Parade winners announced at Winterfest in Unionville

At the recent Unionville Winterfest, held on Saturday night, the parade judging saw first place awarded to Utility Safety and Design Incorporated (USDI). Their winning float paid tribute to the late David Wood, a former Vice President of the natural gas company, remembered fondly by the community.

USDI’s win marks a remarkable achievement, securing the Best Parade Entry title for the seventh consecutive year. This streak highlights their consistent creativity and commitment to the Winterfest celebrations.

The second-place honor was bestowed upon Flamingo Flats, led by Judy McDannald, Legends Farm and Lawn from Centerville, Iowa, clinched the third spot, showcasing the diverse talent within the parade. The Living Window display at Shelter Insurance captured the hearts of both judges and attendees, winning both the Judge’s and People’s Choice Awards in its category.

The Unionville Winterfest, hosted at the Unionville Square, witnessed a significant turnout, with various activities delighting the crowd. The event was a collaborative effort, organized by the Unionville Lions and Rotary Clubs, the Historical Society, and Market on the Square.