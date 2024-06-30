Palmyra man involved in single-vehicle crash near Lewistown

Share To Your Social Network

On June 28, 2024, at approximately 7:10 a.m., Charles S. Buncill, a 70-year-old man from Palmyra, Missouri, was involved in a single-vehicle accident on Route J, four miles south of Lewistown, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Buncill was driving a 2003 Honda Accord southbound when he failed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck an embankment. The Honda Accord sustained moderate damage and was towed from the scene by Robert’s Garage.

Buncill, who was not wearing a seat belt, suffered minor injuries. He was transported by Lewis County Ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois.

Assistance at the scene was provided by Corporal Walton, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department, and the Lewistown Fire Department.

