Palmyra man involved in single-vehicle crash near Lewistown

State News June 30, 2024June 30, 2024 Digital Correspondent
Accident-Crash graphic
Share To Your Social Network
             

On June 28, 2024, at approximately 7:10 a.m., Charles S. Buncill, a 70-year-old man from Palmyra, Missouri, was involved in a single-vehicle accident on Route J, four miles south of Lewistown, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Buncill was driving a 2003 Honda Accord southbound when he failed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck an embankment. The Honda Accord sustained moderate damage and was towed from the scene by Robert’s Garage.

Buncill, who was not wearing a seat belt, suffered minor injuries. He was transported by Lewis County Ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois.

Assistance at the scene was provided by Corporal Walton, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department, and the Lewistown Fire Department.

Post Views: 343

Share To Your Social Network
             

Sharing

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.