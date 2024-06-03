Ozark woman pleads guilty to selling counterfeit Louis Vuitton items

Share To Your Social Network

An Ozark, Missouri, woman pleaded guilty in federal court to selling counterfeit Louis Vuitton bracelets and other items online.

Carissa L. Bedford, 46, waived her right to a grand jury and pleaded guilty before U.S. Chief Magistrate Judge Willie J. Epps Jr. to federal information charging her with trafficking in counterfeit goods.

Bedford operated JOVEE, LLC, an online wholesale business selling to boutique stores from her residence.

By pleading guilty, Bedford admitted to selling various counterfeit Louis Vuitton bracelets, hair ties, and other products through JOVEE from April to December 2022. The counterfeit items were typically manufactured in Hong Kong and China and shipped to the United States for distribution. Numerous shipments were delivered from Hong Kong or China to Bedford and another individual involved with JOVEE, who is not identified in court documents, from May 4 to Nov. 14, 2022.

Bedford admitted to ordering 200 Louis Vuitton-branded counterfeit bracelets from Hong Kong in April 2022. She also admitted to selling three counterfeit Louis Vuitton-branded hair ties to an undercover individual associated with Immigration and Customs Enforcement on May 26, 2022. Bedford received $70,770 in criminal proceeds from her illegal actions.

Under federal statutes, Bedford faces a sentence of up to 10 years in federal prison without parole. The maximum statutory sentence is prescribed by Congress and is provided for informational purposes, as the sentencing will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Casey Clark is prosecuting the case, which was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations.

