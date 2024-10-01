Ozark man sentenced to 25 years in prison for meth conspiracy

Two men from Missouri have been sentenced to federal prison for their involvement in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Robert Jason Smith, 48, of Ozark, Mo., was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison without parole by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool. Smith’s sentence reflects his status as a career criminal, due to his multiple prior felony convictions.

In a related case, Aaron A. Keltner, 41, of Springfield, Mo., was sentenced on Sept. 26, 2024, to 21 years and 10 months in federal prison without parole.

Smith had previously pleaded guilty on Feb. 15, 2024, to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. According to court records, Smith sold 25.17 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant on June 22, 2021. The next day, during a traffic stop, law enforcement officers searched Smith’s vehicle and found 217.98 grams of methamphetamine, $4,000 in cash, and a significant amount of ammunition. A further search of Smith’s residence revealed additional methamphetamine and a firearm.

Smith admitted to purchasing methamphetamine regularly, obtaining around a pound each week from a co-defendant connected to Keltner. Court records indicate that Smith was responsible for distributing over 12 kilograms of methamphetamine.

Smith has 13 prior felony convictions, including six for drug-related offenses, making him the first defendant sentenced in this case. Several of his co-defendants have pleaded guilty and await sentencing, while others are scheduled for trial.

Keltner, charged separately, pleaded guilty on March 11, 2024, to his role in the drug trafficking conspiracy and to being a felon in possession of firearms. Keltner coordinated trips to Oklahoma to acquire large quantities of methamphetamine for redistribution and used various individuals to transport the drugs.

During a search of Keltner’s residence, law enforcement officers found several firearms, including an AR-15 style rifle. Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone with a felony conviction to possess firearms or ammunition. Keltner has numerous prior felony convictions, including for drug-related offenses.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica R. Eatmon and was investigated by multiple agencies, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Christian County Sheriff’s Department, the Springfield Police Department, the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.

