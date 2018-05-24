Overturned semi truck loaded with hogs causes chaos for motorists in Cameron

The Cameron Police Department and Highway Patrol report westbound Highway 36 at Highway 69 at Cameron is back open after a tractor-trailer truck hauling hogs overturned causing some of the animals to escape the trailer Thursday morning.

A spokesperson for Troop H of the Highway Patrol reports westbound 36 was cleared around 10:50. The Patrol assisted the Cameron Police Department as the accident was inside the Cameron city limits.

Cameron Police Chief Rick Bashor reports the police department started receiving calls around 6:10 about a tractor-trailer on its side. One tractor-trailer clipped another on westbound 36 causing one to overturn. The driver and passenger of the overturned truck were sent to the hospital for treatment. Names of the driver and passenger have not yet been released.

Bashor reports Triumph Foods of Saint Joseph offloaded hogs from the overturned tractor-trailer onto another while the Missouri Department of Transportation diverted traffic onto Interstate 35.

The Highway Patrol reported Thursday morning that westbound Highway 36 traffic near Highway 69 was also being diverted onto Bob Griffin Road at Cameron. The passing lane on westbound Highway 36 was open most of time the accident was being handled.

