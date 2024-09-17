Overturned grain truck leads to injury near Salisbury on Route NN

An accident involving a 1978 Chevrolet grain truck occurred on September 16, 2024, at approximately 4:35 p.m. on Route NN, five miles south of Salisbury, Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the truck was traveling northbound when it traveled off the roadway and overturned.

The driver, identified as 80-year-old Virgil Yung of Salisbury, was moderately injured in the crash. Yung was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident. He was transported by Chariton County Ambulance to the University of Missouri Hospital for treatment.

The vehicle was removed from the scene by the owner.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Chariton County Sheriff’s Department and Salisbury First Responders.

