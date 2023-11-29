Overland Park pediatric physician indicted for child pornography

An Overland Park, Kansas, pediatric physician faces an additional charge after being indicted by a federal grand jury for producing and possessing child pornography.

Brian Michael Aalbers, 49, of Kansas City, Mo., was charged in a two-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City. The indictment replaces a federal criminal complaint that was filed against Aalbers on Nov. 15, 2023, and includes an additional charge.

Aalbers, a pediatric neurologist at Overland Park Regional Hospital in Overland Park, Kan., remains in federal custody without bond until his trial.

The indictment retains the original charge of attempting to produce child pornography from Dec. 28, 2020, to Oct. 28, 2023, and includes an additional charge of possessing child pornography on Oct. 28, 2023.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Maureen A. Brackett. It was investigated by the FBI, the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department, the Lenexa, Kan., Police Department, the Merriam, Kan., Police Department, and the Overland Park, Kan., Police Department, with assistance from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the District of Kansas.