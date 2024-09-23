Over 60 participants join disaster exercise in Trenton

Grundy County conducted its 2024 full-scale disaster exercise on Saturday, September 21, 2024. The exercise was a collaborative effort involving local, regional, and statewide partners.

The event brought together more than 60 participants, including players, actors, controllers, and evaluators. The extensive participation helped simulate a large-scale emergency, providing a valuable training experience for all involved.

Various local agencies and organizations participated in the exercise, demonstrating the importance of coordinated response efforts in the event of a disaster.

Participants in the Disaster Exercise Included:

Grundy County Emergency Management

Grundy County EMS

Grundy County Commission

Grundy County Clerk’s Office

City of Trenton, Missouri

Trenton Fire Department

Trenton Police Department

Serve Link Home Care

North Central Missouri Mental Health

North Central Missouri College (NCMC)

Wright Memorial Hospital

Wright Memorial Physicians Group

Caldwell County CERT

North Central Missouri Amateur Radio Club

Region H Haz-Mat

Grundy County Health Department

First Baptist Church Trenton

Eastview Manor Care Center

Missouri State Emergency Management Agency

Nestlé of Trenton

Community volunteers

The Grundy County Emergency Management team expressed gratitude to everyone who helped ensure the exercise was successful, emphasizing that the event was truly a community effort.

Post Views: 111