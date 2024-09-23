Over 60 participants join disaster exercise in Trenton

Local News September 23, 2024 Digital Correspondent
Community Disaster Drill or Exercise news graphic
Grundy County conducted its 2024 full-scale disaster exercise on Saturday, September 21, 2024. The exercise was a collaborative effort involving local, regional, and statewide partners.

The event brought together more than 60 participants, including players, actors, controllers, and evaluators. The extensive participation helped simulate a large-scale emergency, providing a valuable training experience for all involved.

Various local agencies and organizations participated in the exercise, demonstrating the importance of coordinated response efforts in the event of a disaster.

Participants in the Disaster Exercise Included:

  • Grundy County Emergency Management
  • Grundy County EMS
  • Grundy County Commission
  • Grundy County Clerk’s Office
  • City of Trenton, Missouri
  • Trenton Fire Department
  • Trenton Police Department
  • Serve Link Home Care
  • North Central Missouri Mental Health
  • North Central Missouri College (NCMC)
  • Wright Memorial Hospital
  • Wright Memorial Physicians Group
  • Caldwell County CERT
  • North Central Missouri Amateur Radio Club
  • Region H Haz-Mat
  • Grundy County Health Department
  • First Baptist Church Trenton
  • Eastview Manor Care Center
  • Missouri State Emergency Management Agency
  • Nestlé of Trenton
  • Community volunteers

The Grundy County Emergency Management team expressed gratitude to everyone who helped ensure the exercise was successful, emphasizing that the event was truly a community effort.

