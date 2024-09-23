Over 60 participants join disaster exercise in Trenton

Grundy County conducted its 2024 full-scale disaster exercise on Saturday, September 21, 2024. The exercise was a collaborative effort involving local, regional, and statewide partners.
The event brought together more than 60 participants, including players, actors, controllers, and evaluators. The extensive participation helped simulate a large-scale emergency, providing a valuable training experience for all involved.
Various local agencies and organizations participated in the exercise, demonstrating the importance of coordinated response efforts in the event of a disaster.
Participants in the Disaster Exercise Included:
- Grundy County Emergency Management
- Grundy County EMS
- Grundy County Commission
- Grundy County Clerk’s Office
- City of Trenton, Missouri
- Trenton Fire Department
- Trenton Police Department
- Serve Link Home Care
- North Central Missouri Mental Health
- North Central Missouri College (NCMC)
- Wright Memorial Hospital
- Wright Memorial Physicians Group
- Caldwell County CERT
- North Central Missouri Amateur Radio Club
- Region H Haz-Mat
- Grundy County Health Department
- First Baptist Church Trenton
- Eastview Manor Care Center
- Missouri State Emergency Management Agency
- Nestlé of Trenton
- Community volunteers
The Grundy County Emergency Management team expressed gratitude to everyone who helped ensure the exercise was successful, emphasizing that the event was truly a community effort.