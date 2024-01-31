Over $390,000 awarded to Missouri summer library programs

Share To Your Social Network

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced that his office has awarded over $390,000 in additional funding for 49 summer library program grants distributed to several Missouri libraries.

These grants provide funding to public libraries for educational presentations, library materials, and program supplies. The grant period begins on February 1 and runs until August 15 this year.

“Libraries serve as vital resource hubs for their communities,” Ashcroft said. “These grants enhance our local libraries’ efforts to serve patrons of all ages through literacy programs that are both educational and engaging.”

Grants are administered by the Missouri State Library through an application process and are awarded based on need, as well as the library’s ability to effectively bring the project to fruition.

“Summer library programs have been an important way to encourage reading as a lifelong habit, engage reluctant readers with fun activities, and help students keep their skills up,” said State Librarian Robin Westphal. “We are thrilled to provide a record number of 49 grants to Missouri’s libraries.”

A full list of summer library grant recipients for 2024 can be seen here.

Related