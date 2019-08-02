Over 380 attend annual meeting of Grundy Electric Cooperative

Over 380 members and guests last night attended the annual membership meeting of Grundy Electric Cooperative. It included the re-election of two board members; recognition of years of service for long term employees; as well as reports.

Returning to the board to serve three-year terms were Eric Woodard of rural Trenton and Joe Hartley of rural Mercer. There were no other nominations.

After the business meeting, the Grundy Electric board selected officers. Dan Lentz is President, Joe Hartley is Vice President; Marvin Harding is Secretary with Eric Woodard as the assistant and Richard Moore is Treasurer. Other board members are Adrian Cox, Alan Guernsey, and Rodney Ewing.

General Manager Scott Wilson recognized eight employees for their years of service. They included Cathy McKay for 40 years; Dave Alley and Keith Vandevender at 30 years each; Scott Crawford, Danny Derry, and Danny Westcott with 25 years each as well as Cary Murphy and Elaine Golden for 20 years each.

GEC Community Foundation President Cliff Addison and Vice President Dennis Gutshall presented 14 grants to area schools totaling $7,313.00.

Board President Dan Lentz announced a capital credit refund totaling $313,560.00 will be distributed to members later this year. This represents 100% of 1985 capital credits and 25% of those for 2018.

General Manager Scott Wilson presented an update on distributed generation, a cost of service study, service reliability, and vegetation management. Wilson also announced Grundy Electric has purchased an all-electric car that’s to be used as an educational tool for both the cooperative and the membership.