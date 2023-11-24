Over 300 served at Milan Elks Lodge Thanksgiving dinner, Christmas plans underway

The Milan Elks Lodge witnessed remarkable participation during its Thanksgiving dinner on November 23, serving a total of 306 meals. This number significantly exceeded the usual count of just over 200 meals typically served at the event. Angel Oder, a representative of the Elks, highlighted the increased demand this year.

To meet this unexpected surge in meal requests, Elks members had to make multiple trips to the grocery store for additional supplies. The dinner offered free of charge, welcomed donations for the local senior center, raising an impressive total of $1,785. Oder extended heartfelt gratitude to the numerous volunteers who contributed to the preparation, delivery, and service of the Thanksgiving dinner. The event saw the involvement of 22 Elks members and an additional 8 to 15 non-member volunteers.

Building on the success of the Thanksgiving event, the Milan Elks Lodge is now gearing up for a Christmas dinner on December 24, mirroring the format of the November 23 event. Delivery of meals will commence at 10 AM, with pick-up available at the lodge starting 11 AM. Similar to the Thanksgiving dinner, the Christmas meal will be complimentary, but the lodge will be accepting donations to benefit the senior center.

For those interested in ordering a meal for the Christmas dinner, contact details have been provided. Orders can be placed by calling the Milan Elks Lodge at 660-265-3052 or by reaching out to Angel Oder via call or text at 660-342-6903.