Over 24 indicted in connection with Crossroads Correctional Center riot

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced Tuesday that over two dozen individuals were indicted by a DeKalb County grand jury for their involvement in a May 2018 riot at the Crossroads Correctional Center in Cameron, Missouri.

A grand jury was convened in DeKalb County, Missouri, at the request of DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney Erik Tate and Assistant Attorney General Tony Brown to consider charges related to the riot. The Missouri Attorney General’s Office was appointed by Governor Parson to assist the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.

The grand jury returned charges related to the damage of Department property, violence against other inmates and even tampering with a motor vehicle for unlawfully operating a forklift. Department of Corrections employees worked several hundreds of man hours and analyzed thousands of hours of video to identify each individual defendant and the illegal acts committed by them. An estimated $1.3 million dollars in damage was sustained during the riot.

The charges were presented by Assistant Attorneys General Tony Brown and Steven Kretzer and DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney Erik Tate.

