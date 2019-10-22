Over 200 from north Missouri attend Future Leaders Academy

Over 200 high school students from across North Missouri came together at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph on Thursday, October 17th to take part in Congressman Sam Graves’ annual Future Leaders Academy.

Graves stated, “the Future Leaders Academy is a great opportunity for these students to learn more about local leaders and how to apply leadership principles in their daily lives as they become active citizens in their respective communities.”

Students were nominated by their respective high schools based on academic performance, civic engagement, and demonstrated leadership ability. Topics discussed included Military Leadership, Learning from your Leadership Mistakes and Women in Leadership.

Speakers included representatives from Missouri Western State University, Missouri Air National Guard – 139Schools participating included Albany, Benton, Boswell R-V, Braymer C-4, Chillicothe, Fort Osage, Gilman City, Grundy, Jefferson, Kearney, Liberty, Liberty North, Macon, Maryville, NE Nodaway, Newtown Harris, North Daviess, Penny, Polo, Ridgeway, Salisbury, Savannah, Schuyler, Smithville, South Harrison, Tarkio, Tina-Avalon, and West Nodaway.

