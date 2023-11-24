Over 200 free meals served to the community of Unionville during annual Thanksgiving dinner

The 4-H Building in Unionville was a hub of community spirit and generosity on November 23rd, as it hosted a community Thanksgiving dinner. This year, around 100 to 125 meals were served on-site, with an additional 100 to 125 meals delivered within the area, marking a significant moment of unity and care within the community.

Lois Brummer, the event’s organizer, noted that the turnout was slightly less than in previous years, which typically saw between 250 to 275 meals served both in-person and through delivery. Despite the smaller crowd, Brummer expressed satisfaction with the event’s outcome, highlighting the community’s ongoing commitment to supporting each other.

The dinner, offered free of charge, was sustained by voluntary donations from attendees. These contributions were instrumental in covering the costs associated with preparing the meal. Additionally, a portion of the donations is earmarked to assist with student lunch programs at Putnam County School. While the exact amount of donations received was not disclosed, the generosity of the community was evident.

The preparation and cleanup of the Thanksgiving dinner required considerable effort, which was met by the dedication of approximately 50 volunteers.