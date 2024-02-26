Over 11,000 guns in Missouri reported stolen over a five year period

State News February 26, 2024 Anthony Morabith
Photo of handgun and ammunition (Photo by Thomas Def on Unsplash)
A study finds that over 11-thousand guns in Missouri were reported stolen over five years.

 

 

It’s a new study that was released by the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms. They traced stolen weapons from 2017 through 2021 and found that over 11-thousand guns were reported stolen in Missouri. The study found that 96 percent of firearms reported stolen were owned by private citizens. The study also found that Missouri ranked ninth among the 50 states in firearms reported stolen.

Thefts and burglaries from federally licensed gun stores are reportedly trending down. KMBC-TV reports that the gun Lyndell Mays used to fire the first shots at the Chiefs Super Bowl parade was stolen.

Anthony Morabith

