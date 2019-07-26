Missouri Main Street Connection Inc. (MMSC) presented downtown revitalization awards on July 25, 2019, recognizing revitalization excellence during the annual Missouri Main Street Conference in St. Louis. The event was hosted at The Westin St. Louis.

Missouri Main Street Connection is a non-profit designed to help communities preserve their historic commercial districts through economic revitalization. Based on economic data collected from the communities in the top three tiers of the Missouri Main Street program, since 2006, $771 million of private investments have been made in the Main Street communities. Public investments by municipal governments have totaled $169 million in improvements to infrastructure. Missouri Main Street programs have also successfully created 775 net new businesses and 3,873 net new jobs.

The ceremony Thursday night also honored communities, individuals, businesses, and organizations from across the state that have completed exemplary work in downtown revitalization. Competitive nominations were submitted for projects, activities, and individuals in 14 different categories that covered aspects of design, economic vitality, organization, promotion, and other efforts in downtown revitalization.

The Outstanding Community Education Campaign award presented to Main Street Chillicothe for their Historic Preservation program.

Main Street Chillicothe understands that educating the community is essential for not only the success of their organization but also downtown Chillicothe. One of the key components of this education process is historic preservation, a key tenant of the Main Street movement.

In May of 2018, Main Street Chillicothe took advantage of the “This Place Matters” road show sponsored by Missouri Main Street Connection to further educate the community on the benefits and practices of historic preservation. Local fifth-graders were chosen to participate in a downtown history and architectural tour including an interactive scavenger hunt. This allowed the students to learn about the history of key buildings of downtown. The goal was to instill in the students a sense of pride in the history of the community. Main Street Chillicothe found that the students were highly engaged, inquisitive, and asked many questions during the event.