Outdoor skills event to be held at Habitat Flats Lodge of Sumner

The Missouri Department of Conservation will host a free youth outdoor skills event featuring target marksmanship with archery and firearms gear.

Five skill stations will be provided at the event at the Habitat Flats Lodge of Sumner, Saturday, May 19 from 10 o’clock in the morning to 2 o’clock in the afternoon. The stations will include shotgun, air rifle, 22 rifle, slingshot, and archery.

Experts will provide guidance while youth try out gear while target shooting. The Missouri Department of Conservation will provide all equipment needed and lunch will be provided. There will be door prizes and a drawing for a shotgun donated by Quail Forever Shortgrass Chapter.

All ages are welcome, but participants must be accompanied by an adult. Pre-registration is not required but is encouraged. For those interested in attending, you may call 660-349-7128 to preregister.

