OUSTER: Missouri student from Harrisonville spells the word correctly to grab spot in national spelling bee

(Missourinet) – Ouster is the word that a Missouri sixth grader spelled correctly to grab a spot in the upcoming national spelling bee.

Mariah Coffey, of western Missouri’s Harrisonville, is one of seven Missouri students competing in the annual battle of the spelling brains.

“I’m studying really hard but I’m also really nervous about this,” she says. “I think it’ll be really intimidating because there’s a lot of smart people there that might be tough to compete with.”

The bee will include 231 spellers from around the U.S. and world competing in the Washington, D.C. area. The preliminaries begin on May 30 on Ion Plus and the finals will be held on June 1 on Ion Television.

