Osborn teen demolishes car after crashing on Highway 36; arrested on drug allegations

A teenager from Osborn was injured, then arrested, when the car he was driving ran off Highway 36 in DeKalb County and overturned onto its top.
Nineteen-year-old Joshua Pierson was taken by ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.
The patrol reports Pierson was wearing a seat belt, however, the car was demolished in the Monday morning crash one mile north of Osborn.
The highway patrol accuses Joshua Pierson of felony possession of a controlled substance, Xanax, driving while intoxicated for alleged drugs, possession of marijuana prior offense and careless and imprudent driving involving an accident.
Pierson was released for medical treatment.