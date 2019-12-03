Osborn teen demolishes car after crashing on Highway 36; arrested on drug allegations

A teenager from Osborn was injured, then arrested, when the car he was driving ran off Highway 36 in DeKalb County and overturned onto its top.

Nineteen-year-old Joshua Pierson was taken by ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

The patrol reports Pierson was wearing a seat belt, however, the car was demolished in the Monday morning crash one mile north of Osborn.

The highway patrol accuses Joshua Pierson of felony possession of a controlled substance, Xanax, driving while intoxicated for alleged drugs, possession of marijuana prior offense and careless and imprudent driving involving an accident.

Pierson was released for medical treatment.

