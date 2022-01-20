North Mercer High School celebrates Homecoming this week

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The North Mercer High School is celebrating Homecoming this week.

King candidates are seniors Sam Johnson, Laramie Persell, and Jakub Janosik. Queen candidates are seniors Kylie Gannon, Tori Meinecke, and Trinity Shively.

A pep assembly will be in the new gym on January 21st at 1 p.m. The spirit stick will be awarded, and coaches will talk about teams.

The North Mercer girls basketball game will start at 6 p.m. The coronation is planned for after the games. Principal Wes Guilkey says that in the event there are no games on January 21st, the coronation will be during the pep assembly.

A dance is scheduled for after the games. If there are no games, the time of the dance may be adjusted, but it would still be held on January 21st.

Related