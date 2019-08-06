Orientation for Trenton Adult Education classes begin tonight

Orientation will be held for tuition-free Trenton Adult Education classes tonight (Tuesday, August 6, 2019) through Thursday night.

The classes can help individuals prepare for the High School Equivalency Test, brush up on skills for college or job opportunities, and study subjects for North Central Missouri College classes. Students will also participate in career planning.

Orientation will be in Geyer Hall on the NCMC campus in Trenton from 6 to 8 o’clock each night. Students are required to attend all three nights of orientation.

Trenton Adult Education classes will be held in Geyer Hall Tuesday through Thursday evenings from 5 to 8 o’clock. Students are required to complete six hours weekly for a minimum of seven weeks.

Individuals interested in coming to orientation tonight (Tuesday night) through Thursday night must register before attending by texting 515-808-2620 or emailing trentonael@gmail.com.