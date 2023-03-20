Organizers get an early start on July 4th celebration in Trenton

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A community fireworks display is planned in Trenton on Monday, July 3rd as part of the Independence Day holiday celebration.

A committee of residents, chaired by Cole Soptic, is seeking donations to help pay for the event. Organizers hope around $5,000 can be raised to pay for the show. The fireworks are to be set off from an area near the Rock Barn at dusk on July 3.

Individuals, businesses, and organizations wanting to contribute can do so by leaving their donation at the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce office, Farmers State Bank, Trenton Abstract and Title, or the law office of Tara Walker. Donations can also be mailed to the chamber at PO Box 233, Trenton, MO 64683. Checks should have “fireworks” written in the notation line.

For more information about the fireworks event, contact Cole Soptic at Farmers State Bank or call the chamber office at 660 359-4324.

