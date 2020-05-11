Organizers cancel “Wheels and Wine Car Show” in Trenton

An event scheduled for next month in Trenton, the Wheels and Wine Car Show, has been canceled for this year due to COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions imposed.

The sponsor of the event, Stevens Excavating, and Plumbing report it plans to have the car show next year, scheduled for Saturday, June 26th at the Black Silo Winery in Trenton.

Car show committee chairman Lindsay Stevens reports with the known economic impact the pandemic has had and with the guidance of the Grundy County Health Department, it was felt to be best, to postponed wheels and wine until 2021.

Mrs. Stevens said organizers are looking forward to supporting the fan-voted charity of the car show next year: Life Options of the Green Hills.

