Organizers announce change of location for Festival of Trees event

A change in location has been announced for the annual Festival of Trees in Trenton late this month.

According to organizers, the Festival of Trees fundraiser will be held at the Red Barn events center on Iowa Boulevard. The event remains scheduled Friday, November 29, 2019, the day after Thanksgiving.

Activities and times also remain the same with the Christmas parade beginning at 4:30; entertainment and browsing of booths are from 5 to 7 o’clock and the auction of decorated Christmas trees, wreaths and other items begins at 7 that night.

To submit an entry for the parade, entertainment, or auction contact Brenda Thorne at 654-0218 or Judie Leininger at 359-5123.

This will be the 12th year the fundraiser has been held to benefit the Gifted Group of developmentally disabled citizens and the Trenton Heroes.

