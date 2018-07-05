Audio: Operator and residents shaken by massive explosions at Missouri pyrotechnic company

Area residents and the operator of a fireworks manufacturer are still shaken after the facility burned to the ground when stock inside ignited Tuesday night.

Neighbor Ashlee Tennis told KOLR-TV she was at home getting ready for dinner when she heard the explosion at AM Pyrotechnics in southwest Missouri’s Polk County.

Tennis said a lot of employees had been working at the plant in preparation for the Fourth of July. Tennis says Tuesday night’s incident was much more intense than when employees randomly test fireworks.

With burns to around 90 percent of her body, one victim, who was trapped in the building, was airlifted from the scene at AM Pyrotechnics LLC, 2429 E. 535th Road, north of Tin Town and taken to a local hospital. Her identity and further information on her condition have not yet been released.

Twila Harrison, who heads the Shell Knob Chamber of Commerce, says they’re concerned about the losses experienced at AM Pyrotechnics in Polk County.

ATF agents have been investigating the fire that led to one employee, who was standing outside the facility, being taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

