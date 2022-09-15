Operation Papercheck Fresh: 25 drug traffickers charged in drug bust targeting recording studio

Twenty-five alleged drug traffickers have been charged in “Operation Papercheck Fresh,” announced DEA Dallas Special Agent in Charge Eduardo A. Chávez.

During a large-scale operation last Thursday – which involved eight law enforcement agencies targeting nine locations, including a recording studio in Dallas’ Bryan Place neighborhood – officers and agents also seized cocaine, methamphetamine, THC, and fake pharmaceutical pills; eight vehicles; 37 firearms; and more than $300,000 in U.S. currency.

Those charged in a 34- count indictment include:

Durrell Kevon Haynes, aka “Duggie,” charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and methamphetamine,

Morris Burrell Haynes, aka “Bull,” charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm (Century Arms 9mm) in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, felon in possession of a firearm

Camira Lashe Anderson, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Baron Wayne Bennett, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Brandon Earl Boyd Jr., aka “Shook,” charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and marijuana,

Gilbert Garza, aka “Chicko,” charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine

Quinton Dwayne Vine, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Devonshire Labrandiff Hudson, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Anthony Dewayne Leffall, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm (Glock 9mm) in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime

Desmond Jamal Quinones, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, felon in possession of a firearm

Jasmine Shanice Reagor, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine

Chadrick Demar Sullivan, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Carlos Ronsha Thomas Jr., aka “Uno Loso,” was charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine