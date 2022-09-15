Operation Papercheck Fresh: 25 drug traffickers charged in drug bust targeting recording studio

Twenty-five alleged drug traffickers have been charged in “Operation Papercheck Fresh,” announced DEA Dallas Special Agent in Charge Eduardo A. Chávez.
During a large-scale operation last Thursday – which involved eight law enforcement agencies targeting nine locations, including a recording studio in Dallas’ Bryan Place neighborhood – officers and agents also seized cocaine, methamphetamine, THC, and fake pharmaceutical pills; eight vehicles; 37 firearms; and more than $300,000 in U.S. currency.
Those charged in a 34- count indictment include:
- Durrell Kevon Haynes, aka “Duggie,” charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and methamphetamine,
- Morris Burrell Haynes, aka “Bull,” charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm (Century Arms 9mm) in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, felon in possession of a firearm
- Camira Lashe Anderson, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine
- Baron Wayne Bennett, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine
- Brandon Earl Boyd Jr., aka “Shook,” charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and marijuana,
- Gilbert Garza, aka “Chicko,” charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine
- Quinton Dwayne Vine, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine
- Devonshire Labrandiff Hudson, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine
- Anthony Dewayne Leffall, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm (Glock 9mm) in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime
- Desmond Jamal Quinones, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, felon in possession of a firearm
- Jasmine Shanice Reagor, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine
- Chadrick Demar Sullivan, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine
- Carlos Ronsha Thomas Jr., aka “Uno Loso,” was charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine
- Darrick D. Williams, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine
Those charged via criminal complaint include:
- Chadrick Alex, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance
- Deontate Alex, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance
- Darian Prunty, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance
- Corry Richardson, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance
An indictment is merely an allegation of criminal conduct, not evidence. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
If convicted, the defendants face life in federal prison.
“Violent crime is found at the center of many drug trafficking organizations and the combination of drugs and firearms seized during Thursday’s operations confirms just that,” said DEA Dallas Special Agent in Charge Eduardo A. Chávez. “The DEA and all of our law enforcement partners remain committed to dismantling these criminal networks and will never stop until those offenders face justice.”
The Drug Enforcement Administration’s Dallas Field Division, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives’ Dallas Field Division, the U.S. Marshals Service, the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Dallas Field Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Dallas County Police Department, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, the DeSoto Police Department, and the Ellis County Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys John Kull and Joe Magliolo are prosecuting the case.
The Texoma High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, through its Executive Board, comprised of Federal, state, and local agency heads in North Texas and Oklahoma administers approximately $4,000,000.00 in grant funding provided by the Office of National Drug Control Policy to establish and support drug task forces in North Texas and Oklahoma. Drug task force operations which combine Federal, state, and local resources, such as the one conducted in this critical investigation, make our communities safer and represent the strength of the HIDTA program by delivering an outstanding return on the investment of ONDCP and Texoma HIDTA grant funding.