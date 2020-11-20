Opening ceremony for Festival of Lights in Chillicothe set for November 21

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

An opening ceremony for the Festival of Lights will be held at Simpson Park on November 21st. Spokesperson Barb Burton says the kick-off to Christmas will start at 5:30 in the evening.

There will not be any sleigh rides this year, and Santa will not be there in person due to the pandemic, however, Santa will have a message for attendees, and he will lead a countdown to the lighting of the park.

The park will be closed to through traffic during the ceremony, and there will be Christmas music. Children are also invited to bring letters to Santa to drop off.

An announcement will be made on the Festival of Lights Facebook page if the ceremony has to be canceled due to rain.

Burton says the Festival of Lights will go through January 1st, and lights will be on each night from dusk until midnight. It is free to view the lights, but there is a donation box at Simpson Park.

The annual lighting started in 2005.

