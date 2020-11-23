Opening celebration for Festival of Lights in Chillicothe rescheduled

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

The Opening Night Celebration of Festival of Lights has been rescheduled for Wednesday, November 25th, 2020. The event was postponed on Saturday due to rain.

Everyone is encouraged to come and walk through the park to see the new features and all of their favorites. Due to concerns about COVID-19, there will not be sleigh rides or refreshments, and Santa will not appear in person, however, he will have a special message for the children and will lead the countdown that will bring the park to life with Christmas lights and decorations.

Santa encourages all children to bring their letters and drop them in the Festival of Lights donation box where he will retrieve them in time for Christmas. The park will be closed to traffic from 5 pm to 7 pm.

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares