OPbituary & Services: Russell Dale Roberts

Russell Dale Roberts, a 91 year old resident of Trenton, MO passed away December 7th, 2023 at Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe.

Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, December 9th at 2:00 p.m. at the First Christian Church. A family visitation will be held from 1:00 until service time. Burial will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to First Christian Church and left or mailed to Slater Neal Funeral Home of Trenton.

Russell Dale Roberts was born on April 1st 1932 in Silvis, IL to Kenneth and Opal Griffin Roberts. He attended and graduated from Trenton High School. Russell was a lifelong Grundy County farmer. He was a talented carpenter and enjoyed woodworking. He built many pieces that are treasured by his family. He enjoyed trail riding with family and friends and attended horse shows and rodeos. He was a member of the First Christian Church. He was married to Beverly Renfro Whitaker in January of 1972 and she survives of the home.

Russell is survived by his wife Beverly of the home, son Kenny Roberts (Andrea), daughter Brenda Smith, daughter in law Martha Roberts, stepson David Whitaker (Kari), all of Trenton, Missouri. He is also survived by sisters Joetha Harris and Karen Brandstetter (Karl). He is also survived by grandchildren; Tosha Roberts (Boo), Christopher Smith, Jeffry Smith (Jesse), Tia Griffin, Tara Hoffman (Eric), Tenna Mack (Thomas), Avery Bailey (Jason), Ashten McCarter (Kail), and Lexi Whitaker, along with 13 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Kenneth and Opal Roberts and son Ronnie Roberts.