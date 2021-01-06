Onsite review of Cameron Veterans Home finds facility failed in many areas relating to COVID-19 outbreak

Reddit Share Pin Share 17 Shares

A report released from Armstrong Teasdale regarding COVID-19 at Missouri veterans homes provided overviews of Pathway Health’s on-site facility infection control and COVID-19 evaluation reports for veterans homes.

An on-site review of the Cameron Veterans Home took place on October 26th and 27th. A summary indicates the home failed to plan for sufficient isolation and quarantine units to be utilized in an outbreak, failed to separate veterans with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases, failed to appropriately quarantine veterans who temporarily leave the home, and failed to implement an effective response plan and communicate changes in protocols in a uniform and effective manner. The summary reports there was also a failure to implement testing and screening to avoid the risk of COVID-19 transmission, and failure to follow appropriate guidelines for storing and reusing personal protective equipment.

The report says the Cameron Veterans Home team was cooperative and informative during the evaluation. It was noted that staff members are dedicated to veteran’s needs.

The report mentions the first COVID-19 positive case at the home was a staff member on September 19th. The worker was on vacation at the time and did not return to work until permitted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance. A second staff member tested positive on September 25th. The first two veterans tested positive at the Cameron Veterans Home from September 29th through October 1st.

The report adds there were 83 COVID-19 cases and 34 deaths related to the virus as of November 13th.

The full 415-page report on Missouri Veterans homes can be found HERE, with the report on the Cameron facility beginning on page 228 of the report. The full report is in PDF format and is 47 megabytes in size, so those on a slower internet connection will need to be patient as the document downloads.

Related