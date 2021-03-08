Only two active cases of COVID-19 remain in Grundy County as of Monday, March 8, 2021

Reddit Share Pin Share 11 Shares

One new case of COVID-19 was reported on Monday for Grundy County, compared to the report from last Thursday, raising the total since testing began to 1,057. Of that, 816 cases are confirmed positive and the rest are listed as probable.

Grundy County currently has two active cases of COVID-19 with 40 deaths related to the virus.

Grundy County Health Department reports it still has doses of vaccine available from a clinic held last Thursday.

This week’s mass vaccination event for northwest Missouri is Thursday, March 11th in Holt County. Appointments will be required.

