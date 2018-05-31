Only one contractor attends pre-bid meeting for details of courthouse remodel

One community member attended the Grundy County Commission’s mandatory pre-bid meeting Tuesday regarding the remodel of the third-floor courtroom of the courthouse in Trenton.

First District Commissioner Don Sager says Emery Zook attended to hear the scope of work to be completed.

Presiding Commissioner Rick Hull reports the Commission will hold a bid opening June 12th during its regularly scheduled weekly meeting at the courthouse. Since the meeting was mandatory, only Zook can officially submit a bid for the remodel.

However, Hull notes individuals may call the Grundy County Clerk’s Office at 660-359-4040 extension 4 to inquire about the third-floor courtroom remodel.

