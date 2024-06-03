Online map and text number will help families locate summer food programs

Share To Your Social Network

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Summer Food Service Program is designed to provide breakfast, lunch, suppers, and/or snacks to children living in eligible areas during the summer months and during times of public emergencies when children do not have access to free or reduced-price meals at school.

An online interactive map is available to help families in Missouri locate where their children can receive free meals this summer. The map shows sites where children must sit and eat the meal and certain rural sites designated as non-congregate multi-day meal pick-up locations.

Community organizations serve the meals at schools, churches, parks, swimming pools, YMCA facilities, Boys and Girls Clubs, and other spots where children gather when school is not in session.

The meals are provided to all children who attend the meal service location. Children do not have to be registered, and there is no fee to participate in the program.

The map and more information about the Summer Food Service Program can be found at this link. For families without internet access, summer meal sites in the area can also be found by texting the phrase “Summer Meals” to 914-342-7744.

Meals will be served to children ages 18 and under and individuals ages 18 to 21 who have been determined by a state or local educational agency to be mentally or physically disabled and who participate in an established school program for the mentally or physically disabled.

Funding for the Summer Food Service Program is provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

