The Trenton R-9 Board of Education employed an Assistant Principal for S. M. Rissler Elementary School at a special closed meeting on July 6th.

Carolyn Schmidt was previously a fourth-grade teacher at Rissler. Board Secretary Susan Leeper reports Schmidt’s salary will be $63,240.

Adrianne Todd, who had been employed by Rissler as Assistant Principal, has been transferred to teach kindergarten at Rissler for the upcoming school year.

