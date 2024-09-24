One person killed, another injured in Highway 39 crash near Shell Knob

A fatal crash occurred on Highway 39, one mile north of Shell Knob, Missouri, on September 23, 2024, at 2:03 p.m. The crash involved a 2005 GMC Yukon driven by 46-year-old Melissa R. Hollie of Shell Knob, Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the right side of the roadway, overturned, and struck a fence.

Melissa R. Hollie, the driver, was reported to have sustained moderate injuries. She was wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash. Hollie was transported by Mercy Ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Missouri.

James D. Larson, a 57-year-old occupant of the vehicle, was not wearing a seat belt. He was pronounced deceased on the scene by Barry County Coroner Gary Swearingen at 3:10 p.m. His body was transported by the Barry County Coroner to the Fohn Funeral Home in Cassville, Missouri.

The crash marked the 80th fatality in Troop D’s jurisdiction for 2024. Assisting at the scene were Corporal T.L. Coffey and Trooper D.R. Hukill. The vehicle was towed from the scene by Schrader’s Towing of Shell Knob, Missouri.

Further investigation into the crash is being conducted by MSGT J.E. Givens and Crash Team Corporal T.R. Wright.

Post Views: 398