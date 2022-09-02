One person dies in crash on Route H in Shelby County

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

In northeast Missouri’s Shelby County, one person was killed and another injured when a truck overturned on a lettered route on Thursday afternoon three miles south of Leonard, Missouri.

Sixty-year-old Curtis Brazel of Brashear was pronounced dead at the scene by acting Macon County Coroner Gary Milner. His passenger, 24-year-old Justin Ballanger of Green Castle received moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville.

The International truck was southbound when it traveled off the right side of Shelby County Route H, overturned, and was demolished and neither occupant was using a seat belt

Assistance was provided by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department, Shelby County Fre and Rescue, and Salt River Ambulance.