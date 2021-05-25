One person dies at Liberty Hospital following Sunday night crash in Livingston County

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

One of the individuals has died after being injured when a pickup truck struck a utility terrain vehicle in rural Livingston County.

Seventy-five-year-old Charles Plummer of Hale died Monday morning at Liberty Hospital after being flown there by medical helicopter following the Sunday night accident on Route JJ, one and a half miles north of Avalon.

Plummer is the first traffic fatality this year investigated by the highway patrol in Livingston County.

The highway patrol, at the time of the wreck, has listed Plummer with serious injuries. He was on the UTV while 63-year-old Susan Bachman of Chillicothe was off the machine to use a leaf blower to remove grass from the highway. Bachman was hit by the UTV after it was struck. She received serious injuries and was flown to Saint Luke’s Hospital on the Plaza.

The truck driver, listed as 33-year-old Steve Wilson of Chillicothe, was not hurt in the accident about 10 p.m. Sunday night.

Related