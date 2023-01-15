One of two teenagers injured in crash north of Trenton

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

One of two teen boys from Trenton sustained injuries when a sports utility vehicle overturned one mile north of Trenton on Friday afternoon, January 13th.

The 15-year-old passenger sustained minor injuries and was taken by private vehicle to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton. No injuries were reported for the 16-year-old driver.

The SUV traveled east on Northeast 20th Street when the vehicle began to skid and the driver overcorrected. The vehicle ran off the south side of the road, struck a ditch, overturned, coming to rest on its driver’s side.

Moderate damage was reported to the SUV. The driver and passenger both wore seat belts.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene of the crash.

Related