One life-flighted after crash south of Chillicothe

The Highway Patrol reports a man sustained serious injuries when his car struck a tractor-trailer four miles south of Chillicothe Friday afternoon.

Twenty-six-year-old Ryan Schuermann traveled south on Highway 65 when his car crossed the center line and struck the driver side and rear duals of the northbound tractor-trailer driven by 66-year-old Edgar Hoyt of Shawnee, Kansas. The car skidded off the west side of the road, came to rest facing southeast, and was totaled. The truck came to rest in the northbound lane and received extensive damage.

Emergency medical services transported Schuermann to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe. He was then transported by air ambulance to Truman Medical Center in Kansas City.

The Patrol reports Hoyt did not sustain injuries and both drivers wore seatbelts at the time of the accident.

The Chillicothe Police Department, Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, and Chillicothe EMS assisted at the scene.

Like this: Like Loading...