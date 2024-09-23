One injury reported after mini van strikes parked truck in Trenton

Trenton Police responded to an accident on East 17th Street near Oak Street during the morning of September 16, when a mini van collided with a parked pickup truck, resulting in one injury.

According to authorities, Felicia Ann Hall of Trenton was transported to Wright Memorial Hospital for treatment following the accident. The parked vehicle, a pickup truck, was owned by Mitchell Dane Knapp, also of Trenton.

Hall informed police that the bright morning sunlight impaired her vision, preventing her from seeing the parked truck. Police reported that Hall’s vehicle sustained extensive front-end damage and was towed from the scene. Knapp’s pickup received moderate damage to the rear.

Post Views: 235