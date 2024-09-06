One injured in two-vehicle crash on Highway 169 near Gower

Share To Your Social Network

A two-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of Highway 169 and Highway 116, four miles south of Gower, Missouri, on September 5, 2024, at approximately 12:20 p.m. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident involved a 2006 Ford Taurus and a 2015 Chevrolet 2500.

The Ford Taurus, driven by Rosara J. Picone, 50, of Liberty, Missouri, was traveling eastbound on Highway 116 when it crossed Highway 169. The Chevrolet 2500, driven by Jason P. Newman, 33, of Kearney, Missouri, was heading southbound on Highway 169. The front of the Chevrolet struck the right rear end of the Ford, causing extensive damage to the Ford Taurus.

Picone sustained minor injuries in the crash and was wearing a seat belt. She was transported to Liberty Hospital by the Northland Regional Ambulance District. Newman, who was also wearing a seat belt, was not injured and was able to drive his vehicle from the scene.

The Ford Taurus was towed from the scene by Randy’s Repair, while the Chevrolet sustained minor damage and was driven from the scene. The accident was investigated by Trooper B.D. Muck, with assistance from Trooper J.W. Smith, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Plattsburg Fire Department, Gower Fire Department, and the Northland Regional Ambulance District.

Post Views: 1,048

Related