One injured in two-car crash near Jamesport

One driver was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Tuesday afternoon two miles northeast of Jamesport.

Forty-four-year-old Jennifer Birdsong of Plattsburg received minor injuries and was taken by emergency medical services to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton. The driver of the other vehicle, 65-year-old Ronald Pollard of Breckenridge, was not hurt.

Both vehicles were eastbound on Highway 6 when the Birdsong car attempted to pass while Pollard’s pickup began to turn north onto 332nd Street. After impact, the patrol said the pickup continued north with the towed unit hitting the car.

Vehicle damages were listed as moderate, with both drivers using seat belts.

