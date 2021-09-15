One injured in rollover crash south of Darlington

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a rollover accident Tuesday afternoon in rural Gentry County which injured one person from Maryville.

Taken by private vehicle, with moderate injuries, to Mosaic Medical Center in Albany was 41-year-old Christopher Swinford. Swinford was a passenger in a truck driven by 30-year-old Justin Viets of Stanberry who wasn’t hurt.

The truck was southbound when it went off the east side of Route J. The driver overcorrected causing the truck to overturn and come to rest on its passenger side, blocking the driving lane.

Vehicle damage was extensive in the wreck three miles south of Darlington. Neither occupant was using a seat belt.

Assistance was provided by the Gentry county sheriff’s office and the Albany Volunteer Fire Department.

